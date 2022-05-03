QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Read Why Biogen Sares Are Trading Higher After Q1 Earnings

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
May 3, 2022 10:33 AM | 1 min read
  • Biogen Inc BIIB posted Q1 sales of 2.53 billion, beating the consensus of $2.49 billion, down 6% Y/Y.
  • Multiple sclerosis (MS) revenue, including royalties on sales of Ocrevus, of $1.79 billion decreased by 3%. 
  • Spinraza's revenue of $441 million decreased 9% at actual currency and 6% at constant currency. 
  • Aduhelm's revenue was $2.8 million.
  • Biosimilars' revenue of $194 million decreased 5% versus the prior year at actual currency and 1% at constant currency.
  • Sales of multiple sclerosis drug Tysabri rose nearly 3.5% to $520.8 million.
  • Adjusted EPS of $3.62 was down from 5.34 a year ago, missing the consensus of $4.38.
  • CEO Transition: Biogen has begun searching for a new Chief Executive Officer. Michel Vounatsos will continue to serve as CEO & board member until his successor is appointed.
  • Guidance: Biogen reaffirmed an FY22 adjusted profit of $14.25-$16.00 per share, compared to the consensus of $15.44.
  • The Company expects FY22 sales of $9.7 billion - $10.0 billion, compared to the consensus of $9.87 billion.
  • Price Action: BIIB shares are up 2.70% at $212.95 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Briefswhy it's movingBiotechEarningsLarge CapNewsGuidanceHealth CareMoversTrading IdeasGeneral