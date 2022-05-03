Sunshine Biopharma Boasts Of Management Team With Wealth Of Medical And Scientific Knowledge

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Canada-based Sunshine Biopharma Inc. SBFM is researching and developing oncological and antiviral drugs that could become powerful weapons against cancer, COVID-19 and other viral diseases that threaten humanity.

The company states that it is able to accomplish this important research thanks to a carefully assembled board of directors who each bring decades of experience in hospitals and clinical research.

At the helm is Chairman and CEO Dr. Steve Slilaty, who is joined by a strong team of doctors and scientists. Here’s a closer look at the knowledge and perspective Slilaty and the rest of the board of Sunshine.

A figure in the bioscience space, Slilaty received his Bachelor of Science in genetics and biochemistry from Cornell University and went on to get a Ph.D. in molecular biology and biochemistry at the University of Arizona. Dr. Slilaty is one of the pioneers of Gene Therapy having developed the first gene delivery system applicable to humans in 1983.

His business acumen is backed by a passion for medicine and scientific contributions, including the discovery of a new class of enzymes and the development of the TrueBlue Cloning System, a rapid and accurate DNA detection technology that was instrumental in the Human Genome Project. These and other works of Dr. Slilaty are cited in research papers, editorials, review articles and textbooks. Dr. Slilaty is the author of several original research papers, and many issued and pending US patents.

A Biopharma A-Team?

Sunshine reports that Slilaty is joined by a growing team of scientific minds who add a mix of hands-on experience working as doctors as well as lab experience conducting research and clinical trials of cutting-edge drugs and therapies.

Dr. Abderrazzak Merzouki, for example, has been with Sunshine since 2015, leveraging over 20 years of scientific research in virology and immunology to steer the company’s work in novel antiviral and anticancer treatments. Before Sunshine, Merzouki was a senior scientist at the Institute of Biomedical Engineering in the Department of Chemical Engineering at Ecole Polytechnique de Montreal. Dr. Merzouki has over 30 publications and 70 communications in various, highly respected scientific journals in the field of cellular and molecular biology.

One of the newest additions to the team, Dr. Rabi Kiderchah brings a wealth of in-the-field expertise to Sunshine thanks to more than two decades working as an emergency room physician at Argenteuil Hospital in Lachute, Quebec. Outside of the emergency room (ER), he also worked as a “medecin depanneur,” a doctor who serves patients in rural areas that typically lack access to ER doctors.

With extensive experience working directly with patients and his commitment to helping people who need the most help, Kiderchah serves as a director at Sunshine, working with the board to guide the company’s research and clinical development.

Dr. Andrew M. Keller joined the board in February after retiring from a decades-long career at the Western Connecticut Medical Group in Bethel, Connecticut. As chief of cardiovascular diseases and then chief medical officer, Dr. Keller has broad hands-on medical expertise as a practicing physician and in-depth scientific knowledge.

Image provided by Unsplash