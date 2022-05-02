Horizon Therapeutics' Inebilizumab Scores European Approval For Spinal Cord Inflammation

by

The European Commission has approved Horizon Therapeutics plc's HZNP Uplizna (inebilizumab) as monotherapy for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD) who are anti-aquaporin-4 immunoglobulin G seropositive (AQP4-IgG+).

Uplizna (inebilizumab) as monotherapy for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD) who are anti-aquaporin-4 immunoglobulin G seropositive (AQP4-IgG+). NMOSD is an autoimmune disease that attacks the optic nerve, spinal cord, brain, and brain stem.

In the N-MOmentum pivotal clinical trial, Uplizna demonstrated a significant reduction in the risk of an NMOSD attack with only two infusions per year following the initial loading doses.

Additionally, 89% of patients in the AQP4-IgG+ group remained relapse-free during the six months post-treatment, and more than 83% of patients on treatment remained attack free for at least four years.

The FDA approved Uplizna in June 2020.

Price Action: HZNP shares are down 3.31% at $95.30 during the market session on the last check Monday.

