Horizon Therapeutics' Uplinza Reduces Severity of Attacks Associated Spinal Cord Inflammation

Horizon Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: HZNP) shared results from a new analysis showing treatment with Uplinza reduced the severity of attacks in people with Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD).
- The data will be presented at the 48th Annual Meeting of the North American Neuro-Ophthalmology Society.
- NMOSD is a neuroinflammatory autoimmune disease that attacks the optic nerve, spinal cord, brain, and brain stem.
- During the 28-week, 89% of 161 patients in the Uplinza treatment group remained attack-free compared to 58% of 52 patients in the placebo group.
- Of the 18 total attacks in the Uplinza group, 12 (67%) were minor, and six (33%) were major, compared to 12 (55%) minor attacks and 10 (45%) major attacks among the 22 attacks in the placebo group.
- A new post hoc analysis of this data was conducted to understand the effect of Uplinza on the severity of attacks in the 11% of people in the clinical trial who were not attack-free after being treated with Uplinza.
- The analysis also evaluated the relationship between these attacks' severity and disease activity biomarkers, such as serum glial fibrillary acidic protein (sGFAP) and serum neurofilament (sNfL).
