Horizon Therapeutics' Uplinza Reduces Severity of Attacks Associated Spinal Cord Inflammation
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2022 11:27am   Comments
Horizon Therapeutics' Uplinza Reduces Severity of Attacks Associated Spinal Cord Inflammation

Horizon Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: HZNP) shared results from a new analysis showing treatment with Uplinza reduced the severity of attacks in people with Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD)

  • The data will be presented at the 48th Annual Meeting of the North American Neuro-Ophthalmology Society. 
  • NMOSD is a neuroinflammatory autoimmune disease that attacks the optic nerve, spinal cord, brain, and brain stem.
  • During the 28-week, 89% of 161 patients in the Uplinza treatment group remained attack-free compared to 58% of 52 patients in the placebo group.
  • Of the 18 total attacks in the Uplinza group, 12 (67%) were minor, and six (33%) were major, compared to 12 (55%) minor attacks and 10 (45%) major attacks among the 22 attacks in the placebo group.
  • A new post hoc analysis of this data was conducted to understand the effect of Uplinza on the severity of attacks in the 11% of people in the clinical trial who were not attack-free after being treated with Uplinza. 
  • The analysis also evaluated the relationship between these attacks' severity and disease activity biomarkers, such as serum glial fibrillary acidic protein (sGFAP) and serum neurofilament (sNfL).
  • Price Action: HZNP shares are down 0.93% at $97.26 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care General

