Global Cord Blood Enters Therapy Market Via Cellenkos Acquisition For Over $600M

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
May 2, 2022 9:23 AM | 1 min read
  • Global Cord Blood Corporation CO will acquire Cellenkos Inc and the rights to develop and commercialize all of its existing and future products worldwide.
  • The deal does not include products related to Cellenkos's existing collaboration with Incyte Corporation INCY.
  • Global Cord will issue approximately 125 million new shares (on an as-converted and fully diluted basis) valued at $11 per share and pay $664 million in cash.
  • Cellenkos is developing cellular medicines to suppress severe inflammations of COVID-19, Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and aplastic anemia. 
  • One of its core products, CK0802, has completed a Phase 1 safety and early efficacy trial for COVID-19 induced ARDS in 45 patients.
  • CK0802 infusions were well-tolerated, and the 100 million cell dose was likely associated with improvements in the primary endpoint of being alive and extubated at day 28 and in the overall survival. 
  • Price Action: CO shares closed at $3.43 on Friday.

