QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why First Wave BioPharma Shares Are Tanking Today

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
May 2, 2022 7:54 AM | 1 min read
  • First Wave BioPharma Inc FWBI shares are plummeting after the company reported topline data from Phase 2 RESERVOIR trial of FW-COV, oral formulation of niclosamide, for COVID-19-related GI infections.
  • FW-COV was very safe, with no serious adverse events reported by the more than 150 patients who participated in the trial.
  • But FW-COV's ability to remove the SARS-CoV-2 virus from the digestive tract – did not demonstrate statistical significance compared to the placebo.
  • Related: First Wave BioPharma Stock Jumps On Niclosamide's Favorable Safety Profile In COVID-19 Related GI Infections.
  • The company is still awaiting the complete data set for analysis, including anti-inflammatory biomarkers, abdominal discomfort changes, and medium-term safety follow-up.
  • First Wave BioPharma anticipates reporting the full data set in late May, along with the next steps for the FW-COV program.
  • The company says that while the topline efficacy measure from the RESERVOIR trial did not show any anti-viral activity, the drug was well-tolerated without any serious adverse events. 
  • "We believe this will continue to be the case for our ongoing clinical program of niclosamide (FW-UP) as a potential treatment for patients with ulcerative proctitis (UP) and ulcerative proctosigmoiditis (UPS)," writes James Sapirstein
  • Chairman, President & CEO.
  • First Wave BioPharma will reduce its headcount by 20% and close the West Coast office and facility in Langlade, France. 
  • Price Action: FWBI shares are down 36.3% at $0.40 during the premarket session on Monday's last check.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Briefswhy it's movingBiotechNewsPenny StocksHealth CareMoversTrading IdeasGeneral