 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

First Wave BioPharma Stock Jumps On Niclosamide's Favorable Safety Profile In COVID-19 Related GI Infections
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 30, 2021 8:33am   Comments
Share:
First Wave BioPharma Stock Jumps On Niclosamide's Favorable Safety Profile In COVID-19 Related GI Infections
  • The independent data monitoring committee (DMC) has recommended First Wave BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ: FWBI) to continue enrollment in Part 2 of the RESERVOIR Phase 2 trial evaluating FW-COV for COVID-19-related gastrointestinal (GI) infections. 
  • FW-COV is a proprietary, oral tablet formulation of micronized niclosamide developed to remove SARS-CoV-2 from the GI tract.
  • The DMC recommendation was based on the safety data collected from the first 25 patients enrolled in Part 2 of the RESERVOIR trial. 
  • The review of the data uncovered no safety issues. Part 2 of the study will enroll up to 150 patients.
  • Price Action: FWBI shares are up 38.6% at $2.62 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FWBI)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
First Wave Restructures Merger Consideration Payment Terms
64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
40 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Penny Stocks Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com