First Wave BioPharma Stock Jumps On Niclosamide's Favorable Safety Profile In COVID-19 Related GI Infections
- The independent data monitoring committee (DMC) has recommended First Wave BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ: FWBI) to continue enrollment in Part 2 of the RESERVOIR Phase 2 trial evaluating FW-COV for COVID-19-related gastrointestinal (GI) infections.
- FW-COV is a proprietary, oral tablet formulation of micronized niclosamide developed to remove SARS-CoV-2 from the GI tract.
- The DMC recommendation was based on the safety data collected from the first 25 patients enrolled in Part 2 of the RESERVOIR trial.
- The review of the data uncovered no safety issues. Part 2 of the study will enroll up to 150 patients.
- Price Action: FWBI shares are up 38.6% at $2.62 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
