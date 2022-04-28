FDA Gives Green Signal To Pfizer's Duchenne Gene Therapy Trial

- After the FDA lifted its hold on a late-stage study, Pfizer Inc PFE said it would open the first U.S. trial sites for its experimental gene therapy for a muscle-wasting disorder.
- The FDA had put Pfizer's Investigational New Drug (IND) application for fordadistrogene movaparvovec on hold, and Pfizer has addressed the agency's requests related to the potency assay.
- The global Phase 3 study, CIFFREO was paused in December 2021 to implement a protocol amendment following a fatal serious adverse event in a Phase 1b study in the non-ambulatory cohort.
- Pfizer said the regulatory clearance came after data reviews and tweaks to the trial to include a seven-day hospitalization period to monitor patients receiving the gene therapy closely.
- Big Pharma said it would have nearly all late-stage study sites open by the end of June.
