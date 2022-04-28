QQQ
FDA Gives Green Signal To Pfizer's Duchenne Gene Therapy Trial

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
April 28, 2022 2:47 PM | 1 min read
  • After the FDA lifted its hold on a late-stage study, Pfizer Inc PFE said it would open the first U.S. trial sites for its experimental gene therapy for a muscle-wasting disorder.
  • The FDA had put Pfizer's Investigational New Drug (IND) application for fordadistrogene movaparvovec on hold, and Pfizer has addressed the agency's requests related to the potency assay.
  • The global Phase 3 study, CIFFREO was paused in December 2021 to implement a protocol amendment following a fatal serious adverse event in a Phase 1b study in the non-ambulatory cohort. 
  • Related: Pfizer's Duchenne Gene Therapy Trial Put On FDA Hold After Patient Death.
  • Pfizer said the regulatory clearance came after data reviews and tweaks to the trial to include a seven-day hospitalization period to monitor patients receiving the gene therapy closely.
  • Big Pharma said it would have nearly all late-stage study sites open by the end of June.
  • Price Action: PFE shares are up 1.05% at $50.26 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

