Lilly's Tirzepatide Shows Up To 22.5% Weight Loss In New Phase 3 Readout

- Eli Lilly And Co LLY reported topline results from SURMOUNT-1 Phase 3 trial evaluating Tirzepatide (5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg) in obese patients with at least one comorbidity who do not have diabetes.
- Data exhibited that tirzepatide reduced patients' weights by an average of 16%, 21.4%, and 22.5% at the respective doses, compared to just 2.4% on placebo.
- Lilly did not report p-values for the study but instead produced figures as "efficacy estimands," representing the efficacy before discontinuation.
- Additionally, 89% (5 mg) and 96% (10 mg and 15 mg) of people taking tirzepatide achieved at least 5% body weight reductions compared to 28% of placebo.
- In a key secondary endpoint, 55% (10 mg) and 63% (15 mg) of people taking tirzepatide achieved at least 20% body weight reductions compared to 1.3% in the placebo.
