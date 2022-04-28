QQQ
Lilly's Tirzepatide Shows Up To 22.5% Weight Loss In New Phase 3 Readout

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
April 28, 2022 3:15 PM | 1 min read
  • Eli Lilly And Co LLY reported topline results from SURMOUNT-1 Phase 3 trial evaluating Tirzepatide (5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg) in obese patients with at least one comorbidity who do not have diabetes.
  • Data exhibited that tirzepatide reduced patients' weights by an average of 16%, 21.4%, and 22.5% at the respective doses, compared to just 2.4% on placebo. 
  • Related: ICER's Report Suggests Benefits Of Eli Lilly's Tirzepatide Not Better Than Other Diabetes Drugs.
  • Lilly did not report p-values for the study but instead produced figures as "efficacy estimands," representing the efficacy before discontinuation.
  • Additionally, 89% (5 mg) and 96% (10 mg and 15 mg) of people taking tirzepatide achieved at least 5% body weight reductions compared to 28% of placebo.
  • In a key secondary endpoint, 55% (10 mg) and 63% (15 mg) of people taking tirzepatide achieved at least 20% body weight reductions compared to 1.3% in the placebo.
  • Price Action: LLY shares are up 5.12% at $299.69 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

