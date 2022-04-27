Deciphera Raises $150M Via Equity Offering

by

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc DCPH has priced an underwritten public offering of 5.25 million shares at $10.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $150 million.

In addition, Deciphera is offering pre-funded warrants to purchase 9.75 million common shares at $9.99 per pre-funded warrant.

Underwriters have an option to purchase up to an additional 2.25 million shares.

The offering is expected to close on April 29.

Deciphera will use the net proceeds to continue funding the development of vimseltinib, DCC-3116, the pan-RAF program and other new research activities, and the remainder for working capital purposes.

Price Action: DCPH shares traded 3.47% lower at $10.00 during pre-market trading on Wednesday.

