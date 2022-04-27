Deciphera Raises $150M Via Equity Offering

- Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc DCPH has priced an underwritten public offering of 5.25 million shares at $10.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $150 million.
- The offer price represents a discount of 3.5% from the last close price of $10.36 on Tuesday.
- In addition, Deciphera is offering pre-funded warrants to purchase 9.75 million common shares at $9.99 per pre-funded warrant.
- Underwriters have an option to purchase up to an additional 2.25 million shares.
- The offering is expected to close on April 29.
- Deciphera will use the net proceeds to continue funding the development of vimseltinib, DCC-3116, the pan-RAF program and other new research activities, and the remainder for working capital purposes.
- Price Action: DCPH shares traded 3.47% lower at $10.00 during pre-market trading on Wednesday.
