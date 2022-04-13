Deciphera's DCC-3116/KRAS Inhibitor Combo Shows Deeper, Longer Tumor Regressions In Preclinical Studies

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc DCPH announced the presentation of preclinical data for DCC-3116, a ULK kinase inhibitor, combined with KRASG12C inhibitors in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) models.

The company shared the data at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022

The preclinical data showed that KRASG12C inhibitors, Amgen Inc's AMGN Lumakras (sotorasib) and Mirati Therapeutics Inc's MRTX investigational adagrasib, activate ULK-mediated autophagy as an adaptive treatment resistance mechanism.

Lumakras (sotorasib) and investigational adagrasib, activate ULK-mediated autophagy as an adaptive treatment resistance mechanism. Results demonstrated that DCC-3116 combined with sotorasib and adagrasib translated to more profound and longer tumor regressions in vivo.

The study also demonstrated that DCC-3116 in combination with sotorasib outperformed both single-agent sotorasib and the combination of sotorasib and chloroquine, a nonspecific lysosomal inhibitor of autophagy.

DCC-3116 is currently being investigated in a Phase 1 study designed to evaluate DCC-3116 as a single agent and in combination with trametinib in advanced or metastatic tumors with a mutant RAS or RAF gene.

Initial data from the single-agent dose-escalation portion of the Phase 1 study is expected in 2H of 2022.

Deciphera expects to initiate Phase 1 study dose-escalation cohorts of DCC-3116/trametinib combo in 2H of 2022.

Planning is underway to add a combination with a KRASG12C inhibitor in NSCLC to the ongoing Phase 1 study, subject to feedback from regulatory authorities.

Price Action: DCPH shares closed 0.39% lower at $10.25 on Tuesday.