Deciphera's DCC-3116/KRAS Inhibitor Combo Shows Deeper, Longer Tumor Regressions In Preclinical Studies

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc DCPH announced the presentation of preclinical data for DCC-3116, a ULK kinase inhibitor, combined with KRASG12C inhibitors in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) models.
- The company shared the data at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022
- The preclinical data showed that KRASG12C inhibitors, Amgen Inc's AMGN Lumakras (sotorasib) and Mirati Therapeutics Inc's MRTX investigational adagrasib, activate ULK-mediated autophagy as an adaptive treatment resistance mechanism.
- Results demonstrated that DCC-3116 combined with sotorasib and adagrasib translated to more profound and longer tumor regressions in vivo.
- The study also demonstrated that DCC-3116 in combination with sotorasib outperformed both single-agent sotorasib and the combination of sotorasib and chloroquine, a nonspecific lysosomal inhibitor of autophagy.
- DCC-3116 is currently being investigated in a Phase 1 study designed to evaluate DCC-3116 as a single agent and in combination with trametinib in advanced or metastatic tumors with a mutant RAS or RAF gene.
- Initial data from the single-agent dose-escalation portion of the Phase 1 study is expected in 2H of 2022.
- Deciphera expects to initiate Phase 1 study dose-escalation cohorts of DCC-3116/trametinib combo in 2H of 2022.
- Planning is underway to add a combination with a KRASG12C inhibitor in NSCLC to the ongoing Phase 1 study, subject to feedback from regulatory authorities.
- Price Action: DCPH shares closed 0.39% lower at $10.25 on Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.