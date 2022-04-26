GeoVax Labs Stock Jumps On US Patent For Malaria Vaccine Candidate

- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued Patent No. 11,311,612 covering GeoVax Labs Inc's GOVX modified vaccinia Ankara (MVA) vector expressing certain antigens from the malaria parasite.
- GeoVax's MVA-VLP malaria vaccine candidates incorporate antigens derived from multiple stages of the parasite's life cycle.
- They are designed to induce an immune response with durable functional antibodies and CD4+ and CD8+ T cell responses.
- GeoVax's GV-MVA-VLP vaccine platform utilizes modified vaccinia Ankara (MVA), a large virus capable of carrying several vaccine antigens, expressing proteins that assemble into virus-like particles (VLP) immunogens in the person receiving the vaccine.
- The production of VLPs in the person being vaccinated can mimic the virus production that occurs in a natural infection, stimulating both the humoral and cellular arms of the immune system to recognize, prevent, and control the target infection.
- Price Action: GOVX shares are up 22.80% at $1.06 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.