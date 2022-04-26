QQQ
Evoke Shares Skyrocket On New FDA Market Exclusivity For Gimoti Nasal Spray

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
April 26, 2022 8:54 AM | 1 min read
  • The FDA has granted new drug product exclusivity to Evoke Pharma Inc's EVOK Gimoti (metoclopramide) nasal spray to relieve symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.
  • Evoke now has exclusive marketing rights over three (3) years from the original date of approval under the Hatch-Waxman Act to protect the product from generic drug competition. 
  • In addition to the market exclusivity, Evoke maintains a robust patent estate, with currently two Orange book-listed patents that expire in 2029 and 2030.
  • The Company has also been granted gender-specific patents in the EU, Japan, and Mexico until 2032. 
  • Furthermore, if approved, Evoke has other pending patent applications with individual expiration dates of 2032, 2037, and 2038.
  • Price Action: EVOK shares are up 159.2% at $1.02 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

Posted In: Briefswhy it's movingBiotechNewsPenny StocksHealth CareFDAMoversTrading IdeasGeneral