Evoke Shares Skyrocket On New FDA Market Exclusivity For Gimoti Nasal Spray

- The FDA has granted new drug product exclusivity to Evoke Pharma Inc's EVOK Gimoti (metoclopramide) nasal spray to relieve symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.
- Evoke now has exclusive marketing rights over three (3) years from the original date of approval under the Hatch-Waxman Act to protect the product from generic drug competition.
- In addition to the market exclusivity, Evoke maintains a robust patent estate, with currently two Orange book-listed patents that expire in 2029 and 2030.
- The Company has also been granted gender-specific patents in the EU, Japan, and Mexico until 2032.
- Furthermore, if approved, Evoke has other pending patent applications with individual expiration dates of 2032, 2037, and 2038.
- Price Action: EVOK shares are up 159.2% at $1.02 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
