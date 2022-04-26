QQQ
Gilead's Remdesivir Becomes First Approved Treatment For Pediatric COVID-19 Patients

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
April 26, 2022 7:27 AM | 1 min read
  • The FDA has approved Gilead Sciences Inc's GILD supplemental marketing application for Veklury (remdesivir) for pediatric COVID-19 patients older than 28 days.
  • The approval covers patients weighing at least 3 kg and are either hospitalized with COVID-19 or have mild-to-moderate COVID-19 and are considered high risk for progression to severe infection.
  • This approval follows the recent FDA nod for Veklury for non-hospitalized adult and adolescent patients at high risk of progression to severe COVID-19.
  • Related: Gilead Shares Updated Data From Remdesivir Study In Pediatric COVID-19 Patients.
  • Under the expanded indication, a three-day Veklury treatment regimen is recommended to help prevent hospitalization in high-risk non-hospitalized COVID-19 pediatric patients. 
  • For hospitalized pediatric patients who do not require invasive mechanical ventilation, a 5-day treatment course is recommended. 
  • The approval was supported by results from the CARAVAN Phase 2/3 study. Of the 53 pediatric patients, no new safety signals were apparent for patients treated with Veklury. 
  • Overall, 75% and 85% showed clinical improvement at Day 10 and the last assessment, respectively, while 60% and 83% were discharged by Day 10 and Day 30. 
  • Price Action: GILD shares closed at $62.65 on Monday.

