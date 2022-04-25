Investors Cheer Nkarta's First NK Cell Data With Multiple Complete Responses

- Nkarta Inc NKTX has revealed the first human results from its two lead off-the-shelf NK cell therapies, with the high-dose regimens exhibiting multiple complete responses in blood cancer patients.
- For NKX101, three patients achieved a complete response (CR) among five AML patients who received three doses of either 1 billion or 1.5 billion NK cells.
- Two of these also showed no signs of residual disease.
- However, neither of the two MDS patients who received this dose saw any response.
- Researchers also tested a low dose of the therapy in six AML patients. Four of the six saw a response, but none reached the level necessary for CR. No MDS patients were treated at this dose.
- These data translate to an overall response rate of 47% (eight of 17 responses) and a complete response rate of 18% (three of 17) in AML patients. Both rates were zero in MDS.
- For NKX019, three of six non-Hodgkin lymphoma patients in the high-dose cohort (three cycles of 1 billion cells) achieved a complete response here, while another two saw a partial response.
- Nkarta also saw one complete response on the low-dose regimen of three 300 million NK cell cycles. The total ORR and CR figures were seven of 10 and four of 10, respectively.
- The Company reported no dose-limiting toxicities for either therapy, showing no signs of safety signals such as cytokine release syndrome, graft-versus-host disease, or immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity.
- The most common side effects were low platelet, and white blood cell counts.
- Price Action: NKTX shares are up 95.60% at $15.20 during the market session on the last check Monday.
