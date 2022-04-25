Investors Cheer Nkarta's First NK Cell Data With Multiple Complete Responses

by

Nkarta Inc NKTX has revealed the first human results from its two lead off-the-shelf NK cell therapies, with the high-dose regimens exhibiting multiple complete responses in blood cancer patients.

For NKX101, three patients achieved a complete response (CR) among five AML patients who received three doses of either 1 billion or 1.5 billion NK cells.

Two of these also showed no signs of residual disease.

However, neither of the two MDS patients who received this dose saw any response.

Researchers also tested a low dose of the therapy in six AML patients. Four of the six saw a response, but none reached the level necessary for CR. No MDS patients were treated at this dose.

These data translate to an overall response rate of 47% (eight of 17 responses) and a complete response rate of 18% (three of 17) in AML patients. Both rates were zero in MDS.

For NKX019, three of six non-Hodgkin lymphoma patients in the high-dose cohort (three cycles of 1 billion cells) achieved a complete response here, while another two saw a partial response.

Nkarta also saw one complete response on the low-dose regimen of three 300 million NK cell cycles. The total ORR and CR figures were seven of 10 and four of 10, respectively.

The Company reported no dose-limiting toxicities for either therapy, showing no signs of safety signals such as cytokine release syndrome, graft-versus-host disease, or immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity.

The most common side effects were low platelet, and white blood cell counts.

