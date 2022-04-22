QQQ
Amryt Shares Trading Higher As EMA Endorses Approval Of Filsuvez In Genetic Skin Disease

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
April 22, 2022 12:00 PM | 1 min read
  • The European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has backed the approval of Amryt Pharma Plc's AMYT Filsuvez in the European Union for partial thickness wounds associated with dystrophic and junctional Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB) in patients six months and older.  
  • The CHMP positive opinion is supported by Phase 3 data from the EASE trial.
  • EB is a rare hereditary disorder of the skin, mucous membranes, and internal epithelial linings characterized by extreme skin fragility and blister development.
  • Read Next: Amryt Posts Long-Term Safety, Efficacy Mycapssa Data In Acromegaly Patients.
  • As a result of the CHMP's positive opinion, the EMA Contingent Value Right issued to Amryt shareholders and option holders before acquiring Aegerion will now become payable.
  • Price Action: Shares are trading 8.27% higher at $8.38 during the market session on the last check Friday.

Posted In: BriefsEuropean Medicines AgencyBiotechNewsHealth CareSmall CapMoversTrading IdeasGeneral