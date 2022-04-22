Amryt Shares Trading Higher As EMA Endorses Approval Of Filsuvez In Genetic Skin Disease

- The European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has backed the approval of Amryt Pharma Plc's AMYT Filsuvez in the European Union for partial thickness wounds associated with dystrophic and junctional Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB) in patients six months and older.
- The CHMP positive opinion is supported by Phase 3 data from the EASE trial.
- EB is a rare hereditary disorder of the skin, mucous membranes, and internal epithelial linings characterized by extreme skin fragility and blister development.
- As a result of the CHMP's positive opinion, the EMA Contingent Value Right issued to Amryt shareholders and option holders before acquiring Aegerion will now become payable.
