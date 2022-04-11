Codiak BioSciences' Precision Medicine Approach Shows Potent Activity In Cancer Models

Codiak BioSciences Inc CDAK announced new preclinical data on its engineered exosome precision medicine candidate, exoASO-C/EBPβ.

The data demonstrate that exoASO-C/EBPβ induces potent single-agent anti-tumor activity by repolarizing myeloid cells in the tumor and blood to induce an immune response.

In vivo, systemic administration of exoASO-C/EBPβ resulted in the efficient delivery of ASOs to MDSCs, resulting in > 5-fold improvement in tumors and 11 to 12-fold improvement in the circulating blood compared to delivery of a non-exosome (or "free") ASO.

Also See: Codiak's COVID-19 Vaccine Hopeful Shows Potential In Preclinical Study.

Codiak's COVID-19 Vaccine Hopeful Shows Potential In Preclinical Study. This precise cell targeting was coupled with effective silencing of C/EBPβ and remodeling of the tumor microenvironment indicative of activation of an immune response.

In various in vivo tumor models, exoASO-C/EBPβ monotherapy generated up to 70% complete responses and, when combined with anti-PD1, significantly increased complete response rates to 90%.

Notably, in a lung tumor model, systemic administration of exoASO-C/EBPβ resulted in the resolution of tumor burden throughout the body.

Price Action: CDAK shares closed 3.05% lower at $5.72 on Friday.