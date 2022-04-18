QQQ
Merck's Keytruda Regime Approved In Canada For Early Breast Cancer Setting

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
April 18, 2022 8:27 AM | 1 min read
  • Health Canada has approved Merck & Co Inc MRK Keytruda (pembrolizumab) for adult patients with high-risk early-stage triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) setting.
  • The approval covers Keytruda combined with chemotherapy as neoadjuvant treatment and then continued as monotherapy as adjuvant treatment after surgery.
  • Related: EMA's Advisory Group Backs Approval For Merck's Keytruda In Various Cancer Settings.
  • The nod is based on Phase 3 KEYNOTE-522 trial results, demonstrating a statistically significant improvement in patients' event-free survival (EFS) and pathological complete response (pCR) rate.
  • Keytruda was first approved in Canada in 2015 and currently has cancer indications.
  • Price Action: MRK shares are up 0.07% at $86.97 during the premarket session on Monday's last check.

