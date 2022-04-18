Merck's Keytruda Regime Approved In Canada For Early Breast Cancer Setting

by

Health Canada has approved Merck & Co Inc MRK Keytruda (pembrolizumab) for adult patients with high-risk early-stage triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) setting.

EMA's Advisory Group Backs Approval For Merck's Keytruda In Various Cancer Settings. The nod is based on Phase 3 KEYNOTE-522 trial results, demonstrating a statistically significant improvement in patients' event-free survival (EFS) and pathological complete response (pCR) rate.

Keytruda was first approved in Canada in 2015 and currently has cancer indications.

Price Action: MRK shares are up 0.07% at $86.97 during the premarket session on Monday's last check.

