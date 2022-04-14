QQQ
Sanofi's Rilzabrutinib Data In Autoimmune Blood Disorder Published In New England Journal of Medicine

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
April 14, 2022 11:22 AM | 1 min read
  • Results from the Phase 1/2 dose-finding study evaluating Sanofi SA's SNY rilzabrutinib in adults with heavily pre-treated immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) were published in the New England Journal of Medicine
  • Results demonstrate that rilzabrutinib treatment led to a rapid and durable increase in platelet count and supports an acceptable safety profile. 
  • Sanofi is investigating the safety and efficacy of twice-daily rilzabrutinib (400 mg) for adults and adolescents with chronic ITP in the ongoing Phase 3 clinical study LUNA 3.
  • The Phase 1/2 study evaluated rilzabrutinib in 60 patients, with a primary endpoint of at least two consecutive platelet counts of ≥50×109/L and an overall platelet count increase of ≥20×109/L from the start of treatment without requiring rescue medication.
  • Overall, 24 of 60 people enrolled in the study at any dose achieved the primary endpoint. 
  • Of the 45 people who initiated rilzabrutinib at 400 mg twice daily, 18 met the primary endpoint.
  • Median time to a first platelet count of at least 50×109/L was rapid at 11.5 days, maintained in patients with primary platelet response for a mean of 65% of weeks during the 24-week treatment period.
  • There were no grade 3 or higher treatment-related adverse events or serious adverse events.
  • Price Action: SNY shares are down 1.75% at $55.71 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

