Why Lexaria Shares Are Rising Today

- Lexaria Bioscience Corp LEXX said that all data analyses from its simulated pulmonary hypertension clinical study HYPER-H21-3 are complete, assessing a single 300mg dose of DehydraTECH-processed cannabidiol (DehydraTECH-CBD).
- The study findings indicated a tendency (p=0.1) during 15 minutes of simulated low levels of oxygen (hypoxia) for reduced pulmonary artery systolic pressure (PASP) with DehydraTECH-CBD treatment versus placebo.
- PASP was significantly attenuated by about 5 mmHg or 41% overall (p=0.045) in male participants, suggesting differences in sex in responsiveness to CBD treatment under hypoxic stress conditions.
- Related: Read Why Lexaria Bioscience Shares Are Surging During Wednesday Premarket?
- These findings complement Lexaria's growing body of evidence demonstrating the ability of DehydraTECH-CBD to reduce blood pressure.
- These new findings from HYPER-H21-3 will help direct future research into the efficacy of DehydraTECH-CBD use to manage elevations in pulmonary arterial pressure under hypoxic conditions, related hypoxemic pathologies, and pulmonary hypertension.
- Lexaria intends to use the data from study HYPER-H21-3 and the findings from its other prior studies to support Lexaria's plans for the FDA Investigational New Drug process.
- As in past studies, all study participants tolerated DehydraTECH-CBD well, and no serious adverse side effects were recorded.
- Price Action: LEXX shares are up 34.8% at $4.42 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.