Why Lexaria Shares Are Rising Today

Lexaria Bioscience Corp LEXX said that all data analyses from its simulated pulmonary hypertension clinical study HYPER-H21-3 are complete, assessing a single 300mg dose of DehydraTECH-processed cannabidiol (DehydraTECH-CBD).

said that all data analyses from its simulated pulmonary hypertension clinical study HYPER-H21-3 are complete, assessing a single 300mg dose of DehydraTECH-processed cannabidiol (DehydraTECH-CBD). The study findings indicated a tendency (p=0.1) during 15 minutes of simulated low levels of oxygen (hypoxia) for reduced pulmonary artery systolic pressure (PASP) with DehydraTECH-CBD treatment versus placebo.

PASP was significantly attenuated by about 5 mmHg or 41% overall (p=0.045) in male participants, suggesting differences in sex in responsiveness to CBD treatment under hypoxic stress conditions.

These findings complement Lexaria's growing body of evidence demonstrating the ability of DehydraTECH-CBD to reduce blood pressure.

These new findings from HYPER-H21-3 will help direct future research into the efficacy of DehydraTECH-CBD use to manage elevations in pulmonary arterial pressure under hypoxic conditions, related hypoxemic pathologies, and pulmonary hypertension.

Lexaria intends to use the data from study HYPER-H21-3 and the findings from its other prior studies to support Lexaria's plans for the FDA Investigational New Drug process.

As in past studies, all study participants tolerated DehydraTECH-CBD well, and no serious adverse side effects were recorded.

Price Action: LEXX shares are up 34.8% at $4.42 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

