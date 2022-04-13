Hookipa Shares Jump On New Preclinical Data On Cancer Immunotherapies

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc HOOK has announced preclinical data demonstrating potent T cell responses, combination use beyond PD-1 inhibitors, and the ability to break immune tolerance to various self-antigens for targeting cancers.

Preclinical data show that combining co-stimulatory 4-1BB agonists with arenaviral immunotherapy increased tumor control and resulted in a higher cure rate than arenaviral immunotherapy alone.

Combining arenaviral immunotherapy with a 4-1BB agonistic antibody resulted in complete tumor rejection in 30% of mice following treatment.

Improved tumor control and cure rates of up to 50% were also observed with a 4-1BB ligand integrated into the arenaviral vector.

A separate preclinical analysis offered additional evidence of potential combination with other modalities. In this analysis, replicating arenaviral immunotherapy was sequentially combined with adoptively transferred TCR transgenic T cells, which resulted in tumor cures in all mice receiving combination therapy, with 100% survival at the end of the experiment (60 days after administration).

These preclinical data further support the clinical entry of HOOKIPA's HB-300 candidate for prostate cancer. The company intends to submit an Investigational New Drug (IND) application in Q3 of 2022.

Price Action: HOOK shares are up 11.8% at $1.98 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.