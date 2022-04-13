Oncternal Discontinues Enrollment In ONCT-216 Study For Soft Tissue Cancer

by

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc ONCT will deprioritize further development of ONCT-216 to reallocate resources to zilovertamab, and its Phase 3 trial is expected to start in Q3 of 2022.

will deprioritize further development of ONCT-216 to reallocate resources to zilovertamab, and its Phase 3 trial is expected to start in Q3 of 2022. The Company has discontinued enrollment in the Phase 1/2 study evaluating ONCT-216 in relapsed or refractory Ewing sarcoma, a type of tumor that forms in bone or soft tissue.

The Company expects to initiate its global registrational Phase 3 Study ZILO-301 in the third quarter of 2022.

The study will randomize patients with relapsed or refractory mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) who have experienced stable disease or partial response after receiving four months of oral ibrutinib therapy.

Related: Oncternal, FDA In Pact For Pivotal Study Design For Zilovertam In Mantle Cell Lymphoma.

Oncternal, FDA In Pact For Pivotal Study Design For Zilovertam In Mantle Cell Lymphoma. The Company's lead autologous ROR1-targeted CAR-T cell therapy program candidate, ONCT-808, is advancing towards an Investigational New Drug (IND) application submission expected in mid-2022,

Finally, the Company continues to advance ONCT-534, its lead candidate in its DAARI program, and expects to initiate IND-enabling GLP toxicology studies and GMP manufacturing later this quarter.

Price Action: ONCT shares are down 3.02% at $1.13 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

