Oncternal Discontinues Enrollment In ONCT-216 Study For Soft Tissue Cancer

- Oncternal Therapeutics Inc ONCT will deprioritize further development of ONCT-216 to reallocate resources to zilovertamab, and its Phase 3 trial is expected to start in Q3 of 2022.
- The Company has discontinued enrollment in the Phase 1/2 study evaluating ONCT-216 in relapsed or refractory Ewing sarcoma, a type of tumor that forms in bone or soft tissue.
- The Company expects to initiate its global registrational Phase 3 Study ZILO-301 in the third quarter of 2022.
- The study will randomize patients with relapsed or refractory mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) who have experienced stable disease or partial response after receiving four months of oral ibrutinib therapy.
- Related: Oncternal, FDA In Pact For Pivotal Study Design For Zilovertam In Mantle Cell Lymphoma.
- The Company's lead autologous ROR1-targeted CAR-T cell therapy program candidate, ONCT-808, is advancing towards an Investigational New Drug (IND) application submission expected in mid-2022,
- Finally, the Company continues to advance ONCT-534, its lead candidate in its DAARI program, and expects to initiate IND-enabling GLP toxicology studies and GMP manufacturing later this quarter.
- Price Action: ONCT shares are down 3.02% at $1.13 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.