Oncternal, FDA In Pact For Pivotal Study Design For Zilovertam In Mantle Cell Lymphoma
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 05, 2022 5:36am   Comments
The FDA and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ONCT) have agreed on key elements of the Company's Phase 3 trial of zilovertamab for relapsed or refractory mantle cell lymphoma (MCL).

  • The FDA has also reviewed and agreed upon the key design features and operational details of Oncternal's Phase 3 trial protocol and Statistical Analysis Plan, which is being finalized based on the FDA's input.
  • The study will randomize patients with relapsed or refractory MCL who have experienced stable disease or partial response after receiving four months of oral ibrutinib therapy.
  • All patients will continue receiving oral ibrutinib. 
  • The primary endpoint will be progression-free survival (PFS). 
  • Study ZILO-301, expected to initiate in Q2 of 2022, will be conducted internationally in at least 50 centers.
  • The Company is also planning to conduct Study ZILO-302, an open-label companion study of zilovertamab plus ibrutinib for patients with progressive disease during the initial four months of ibrutinib monotherapy from Study ZILO-301.
  • The Company shared updated data for zilovertamab in combination with Ibrutinib at ASH 2021.
  • The data showed an objective response rate of 81% and a complete response rate of 35% for the combination therapy.
  • Price Action: ONCT shares are up 8.12% at $2.53 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Biotech News Penny Stocks Health Care FDA Movers Trading Ideas General

