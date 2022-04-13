Viatris' Mylan Recalls One Batch Of Insulin Glargine Due To Missing Label

Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc, a Viatris Inc VTRS company, is voluntarily recalling one batch of its Insulin Glargine (Insulin glargine-yfgn) Injection, 100 units/mL (U-100), which is packaged in a 10 mL vial that is inside a carton.

The batch is being recalled due to the potential for the label to be missing on some vials.

Biocon Sdn manufactured this batch. Bhd. and was distributed by Mylan Specialty L.P. in the U.S. between December 9, 2021, and March 4, 2022.

The company said that for patients receiving treatment with more than one type of insulin, a missing label on Insulin Glargine vials could lead to a mix-up of products/strengths, resulting in less optimal glycemic control (either high or low blood sugar).

No adverse events related to this recall have been received for this product.

The recall does not pertain to the branded interchangeable biosimilar, Semglee (insulin glargine-yfgn) injection but to the unbranded interchangeable biosimilar Insulin Glargine-yfgn vial.

The product is a long-acting human insulin analog indicated to improve glycemic control in adults and pediatric patients with type 1 diabetes mellitus and adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus.

Price Action: VTRS shares are up 0.75% at $10.75 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.