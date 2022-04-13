Viatris' Mylan Recalls One Batch Of Insulin Glargine Due To Missing Label

Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc, a Viatris Inc VTRS company, is voluntarily recalling one batch of its Insulin Glargine (Insulin glargine-yfgn) Injection, 100 units/mL (U-100), which is packaged in a 10 mL vial that is inside a carton.
- The batch is being recalled due to the potential for the label to be missing on some vials.
- Biocon Sdn manufactured this batch. Bhd. and was distributed by Mylan Specialty L.P. in the U.S. between December 9, 2021, and March 4, 2022.
- The company said that for patients receiving treatment with more than one type of insulin, a missing label on Insulin Glargine vials could lead to a mix-up of products/strengths, resulting in less optimal glycemic control (either high or low blood sugar).
- No adverse events related to this recall have been received for this product.
- The recall does not pertain to the branded interchangeable biosimilar, Semglee (insulin glargine-yfgn) injection but to the unbranded interchangeable biosimilar Insulin Glargine-yfgn vial.
- The product is a long-acting human insulin analog indicated to improve glycemic control in adults and pediatric patients with type 1 diabetes mellitus and adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus.
- Price Action: VTRS shares are up 0.75% at $10.75 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
