MaxCyte Expects Q1 Sales To Beat Expectations, CFO Resigns

appointed Ron Holtz, current Senior Vice President, and Chief Accounting Officer, as the Interim Chief Financial Officer. The change comes as Amanda Murphy has resigned from her position as Chief Financial Officer, effective as of April 15, 2022, to pursue other interests.

MaxCyte also expects Q1 FY22 sales of at least $11.0 million, versus the consensus of $8.46 million and $6.5 million in Q1 FY21.

Core business revenue is expected to be at least $9.0 million, and SPL Program-related revenue is expected to be $2.0 million.

The Company has engaged executive search firm Korn Ferry to lead a search for a new Chief Financial Officer.

Price Action: MXCT shares closed 1.92% higher at $5.85 during after-hours trading on Tuesday.

