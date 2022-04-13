QQQ
MaxCyte Expects Q1 Sales To Beat Expectations, CFO Resigns

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
April 13, 2022 9:43 AM | 1 min read
  • MaxCyte Inc MXCT appointed Ron Holtz, current Senior Vice President, and Chief Accounting Officer, as the Interim Chief Financial Officer.
  • The change comes as Amanda Murphy has resigned from her position as Chief Financial Officer, effective as of April 15, 2022, to pursue other interests. 
  • MaxCyte also expects Q1 FY22 sales of at least $11.0 million, versus the consensus of $8.46 million and $6.5 million in Q1 FY21.
  • Core business revenue is expected to be at least $9.0 million, and SPL Program-related revenue is expected to be $2.0 million. 
  • The Company has engaged executive search firm Korn Ferry to lead a search for a new Chief Financial Officer.
  • Price Action: MXCT shares closed 1.92% higher at $5.85 during after-hours trading on Tuesday.

Posted In: BriefsBiotechEarningsNewsGuidanceHealth CareSmall CapManagementGeneral