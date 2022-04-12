Why Bio-Path Holdings Shares Are Rising After Hours

Bio-Path Holdings Inc BPTH shares are trading higher in Tuesday's after-hours session following the company's BP1003 data presentation at the 2022 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting.

Bio-Path presented a poster at the annual meeting titled "Targeting STAT3 with novel liposome-incorporated antisense oligonucleotide technology enhances the efficacy of paclitaxel (taxol) or 5-fluorouracil (5-FU) in breast and ovarian cancer cells."

STAT3 is a transcription factor that regulates various tumorigenic processes like tumor proliferation, metastasis and drug resistance. BP1003 efficiently reduces STAT3 expression and enhances the sensitivity of breast and ovarian cancer cells.

Bio-Path is a biotechnology company leveraging its proprietary DNAbilize antisense RNAi nanoparticle technology to develop a portfolio of targeted nucleic acid cancer drugs.

BPTH 52-Week Range: $2.88 - $8.61

According to data from Benzinga Pro, the stock was up 13.3% at $4.26 at time of publication.