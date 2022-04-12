QQQ
Schrödinger New Preclinical Data Supports Development Of Its Wee1 Inhibitor In Cancer Indications

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
April 12, 2022 11:01 AM | 1 min read

Schrödinger Inc SDGR presented new preclinical data from its Wee1 inhibitor program at the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting.

  • The data show that Schrödinger's Wee1 inhibitors have therapeutic potential for use as monotherapy and as part of combination therapy with other agents.
  • Schrödinger is on track to select a Wee1 development candidate later this year. 
  • Subject to completing the preclinical data packages, Schrödinger anticipates submitting an FDA Investigation New Drug (IND) Application in 2023.
  • A representative compound, STC-8123, was well tolerated in multiple preclinical models and demonstrated sustained pharmacodynamic and pharmacokinetic properties. 
  • The anti-tumor effects of STC-8123 were maintained during dosing holidays while allowing full recovery of mechanism-based hematological effects. 
  • Price Action: SDGR shares are up 2.47% at $31.95 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

Posted In: BriefsPreclinical PhaseBiotechNewsHealth CareGeneral