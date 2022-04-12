Schrödinger New Preclinical Data Supports Development Of Its Wee1 Inhibitor In Cancer Indications

Schrödinger Inc SDGR presented new preclinical data from its Wee1 inhibitor program at the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting.

The data show that Schrödinger's Wee1 inhibitors have therapeutic potential for use as monotherapy and as part of combination therapy with other agents.

Schrödinger is on track to select a Wee1 development candidate later this year.

Subject to completing the preclinical data packages, Schrödinger anticipates submitting an FDA Investigation New Drug (IND) Application in 2023.

A representative compound, STC-8123, was well tolerated in multiple preclinical models and demonstrated sustained pharmacodynamic and pharmacokinetic properties.

The anti-tumor effects of STC-8123 were maintained during dosing holidays while allowing full recovery of mechanism-based hematological effects.

Price Action: SDGR shares are up 2.47% at $31.95 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.