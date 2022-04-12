FDA Lifts Partial Clinical Hold On Gilead's MDS, AML Magrolimab Studies

The FDA has lifted the partial clinical hold on Gilead Sciences Inc's GILD studies evaluating magrolimab combined with azacitidine.
- The FDA removed the partial clinical hold after reviewing the comprehensive safety data from each trial.
- The company can resume enrollment in the U.S with the magrolimab combo studies in myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML).
- Gilead plans to re-open enrollment in the magrolimab studies placed on a voluntary hold outside of the U.S.
- The company is also working with the FDA regarding the remaining partial clinical hold affecting studies evaluating magrolimab in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and multiple myeloma.
- The ongoing clinical studies evaluating magrolimab in solid tumors were not subject to the clinical hold.
- Before the clinical trial hold, Gilead had already met the pre-specified enrollment threshold required for the first interim analysis of the ENHANCE study.
- Gilead reaffirmed the readout schedule for the first interim analysis for 2023.
- Price Action: GILD shares are up 0.13% at $61.97 in pre-market on the last check Tuesday.
