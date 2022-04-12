FDA Lifts Partial Clinical Hold On Gilead's MDS, AML Magrolimab Studies

The FDA has lifted the partial clinical hold on Gilead Sciences Inc's GILD studies evaluating magrolimab combined with azacitidine.

The FDA removed the partial clinical hold after reviewing the comprehensive safety data from each trial.

The company can resume enrollment in the U.S with the magrolimab combo studies in myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

Gilead plans to re-open enrollment in the magrolimab studies placed on a voluntary hold outside of the U.S.

The company is also working with the FDA regarding the remaining partial clinical hold affecting studies evaluating magrolimab in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and multiple myeloma.

The ongoing clinical studies evaluating magrolimab in solid tumors were not subject to the clinical hold.

Before the clinical trial hold, Gilead had already met the pre-specified enrollment threshold required for the first interim analysis of the ENHANCE study.

Gilead reaffirmed the readout schedule for the first interim analysis for 2023.

