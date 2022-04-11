Affimed Touts Encouraging Patient Responses For Its NK Cell Therapy In Lymphoma Settings

Affimed N.V. AFMD provided a data update from its ongoing study of lead innate cell engager (ICE) AFM13 precomplexed with cord blood-derived natural killer (cbNK) cells.

AFM13 is currently being investigated at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in a phase 1/2 study in patients with CD30-positive relapsed or refractory Hodgkin and non-Hodgkin lymphomas.

Thirteen response-evaluable patients were treated at the RP2D.

One patient with a previously recorded complete response (CR) has since progressed 7.9 months after treatment. Four with partial responses also saw their cancers worsen after roughly three months each.

Eight of the 13 have achieved a complete response after two treatment cycles, representing an increase from 5 patients (38%) demonstrating CR after one treatment cycle.

The seven patients still seeing complete response are a median of 6.5 months after treatment, and the one individual who remains at partial response is 6.3 months.

The four PR progressors were between 2.9 and 4.3 months out before their cancers worsened.

