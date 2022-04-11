QQQ
Affimed Touts Encouraging Patient Responses For Its NK Cell Therapy In Lymphoma Settings

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
April 11, 2022 3:59 PM | 1 min read

Affimed N.V. AFMD provided a data update from its ongoing study of lead innate cell engager (ICE) AFM13 precomplexed with cord blood-derived natural killer (cbNK) cells. 

  • AFM13 is currently being investigated at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in a phase 1/2 study in patients with CD30-positive relapsed or refractory Hodgkin and non-Hodgkin lymphomas.
  • Thirteen response-evaluable patients were treated at the RP2D.
  • One patient with a previously recorded complete response (CR) has since progressed 7.9 months after treatment. Four with partial responses also saw their cancers worsen after roughly three months each.
  • Related: Affimed's Lymphoma Candidate Shows 100% Objective Response Rate At Highest Dose.
  • Eight of the 13 have achieved a complete response after two treatment cycles, representing an increase from 5 patients (38%) demonstrating CR after one treatment cycle.
  • The seven patients still seeing complete response are a median of 6.5 months after treatment, and the one individual who remains at partial response is 6.3 months. 
  • The four PR progressors were between 2.9 and 4.3 months out before their cancers worsened.
  • Price Action: AFMD shares are up 2.93% at $4.56 during the market session on the last check Monday.

