Affimed's Lymphoma Candidate Shows 100% Objective Response Rate At Highest Dose

byVandana Singh
November 22, 2021 9:47 am
Affimed's Lymphoma Candidate Shows 100% Objective Response Rate At Highest Dose

Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) has announced interim clinical results from the investigator-initiated Phase 1/2 study evaluating cbNK cells pre-complexed with Affimed's innate cell engager (ICE) AFM13.

  • Eighteen patients with CD30-positive relapsed or refractory Hodgkin and non-Hodgkin lymphomas were treated with the combination of cbNK cells pre-complexed with AFM13. 
  • 16 of 18 patients had achieved an objective response, with seven complete responses (CR) and nine partial responses (PR). 
  • 11 of 12 patients treated at the recommended phase 2 dose level of 108 cbNK cells per kg had Hodgkin Lymphoma. 
  • In this cohort of patients treated at the recommended phase 2 dose, 100% responded after the first treatment cycle with five CRs and seven PRs. 
  • Treatment was well tolerated with five reported cases of transient infusion-related reactions after the monotherapy infusions of AFM13. 
  • There were no serious adverse events such as cytokine release syndrome, immune cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome, or graft-versus-host disease.
  • Price Action: AFMD shares are down 2.68% at $6.54 during the market session on the last check Monday.

