Cellectis Reveals Preclinical Data On First Allogeneic Dual CAR T-Cell Product In Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
April 11, 2022 12:15 PM | 1 min read
  • Cellectis SA CLLS released preclinical data on its product candidate UCART20x22 at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting. 
  • The Company said that the data showed preclinical proof of concept with the potential to overcome common mechanisms of resistance to CAR T-cell therapies in relapsed or refractory Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (r/r NHL), such as single-antigen escape or tumor heterogeneity.
  • UCART20x22 is Cellectis' first allogeneic dual CAR T-cell product candidate developed for patients with r/r NHL. 
  • UCART20x22 showed strong activity against tumor cell lines expressing either a single antigen, CD20 or CD22, or both simultaneously.
  • In vivo preclinical models demonstrate that UCART20x22 efficiently eradicates tumors expressing both or either antigen, and sustained presence of UCART20x22 cells was observed in the bone marrow after tumor clearance.
  • In vitro assays against primary cells from Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma patients with diverse CD22 and CD20 antigen levels demonstrate that UCART20x22 has potent and specific cytotoxic activity.
  • An Investigational New Drug application (IND) for UCART20x22 is expected to be filed this year.
  • Price Action: CLLS shares are down 1.94% at $4.29 during the market session on the last check Monday.

