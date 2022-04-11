Cellectis Reveals Preclinical Data On First Allogeneic Dual CAR T-Cell Product In Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

- Cellectis SA CLLS released preclinical data on its product candidate UCART20x22 at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting.
- The Company said that the data showed preclinical proof of concept with the potential to overcome common mechanisms of resistance to CAR T-cell therapies in relapsed or refractory Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (r/r NHL), such as single-antigen escape or tumor heterogeneity.
- UCART20x22 is Cellectis' first allogeneic dual CAR T-cell product candidate developed for patients with r/r NHL.
- UCART20x22 showed strong activity against tumor cell lines expressing either a single antigen, CD20 or CD22, or both simultaneously.
- In vivo preclinical models demonstrate that UCART20x22 efficiently eradicates tumors expressing both or either antigen, and sustained presence of UCART20x22 cells was observed in the bone marrow after tumor clearance.
- In vitro assays against primary cells from Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma patients with diverse CD22 and CD20 antigen levels demonstrate that UCART20x22 has potent and specific cytotoxic activity.
- An Investigational New Drug application (IND) for UCART20x22 is expected to be filed this year.
- Price Action: CLLS shares are down 1.94% at $4.29 during the market session on the last check Monday.
