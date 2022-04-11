Why Are Hoth Therapeutics Shares Surging More Than 100% Today?

Hoth Therapeutics Inc HOTH shares are surging after announcing development updates for its novel cancer therapeutic, HT-KIT.

Through a sponsored scientific research agreement with North Carolina State University, the team used the HT-KIT mRNA frame-shifting approach on mast cell leukemia cells in vitro.

The researchers found that KIT protein expression, signaling and function were reduced.

Treatment with HT-KIT prevented cancer cell growth and induced cell death over 72 hours.

In a humanized mast cell leukemia mouse model, tumor growth and infiltration of other organs were reduced, and tumor cell death increased when HT-KIT induced frameshifted c-KIT mRNA.

Hoth has filed several patent applications to protect this IP throughout the world.

"Our next round of preclinical studies are underway. We are excited to utilize the results for our planned Pre-IND meeting with the FDA later this year," stated Robb Knie, Chief Executive Officer of Hoth.

HT-KIT, a new molecular entity, was designated as an Orphan Drug to treat mastocytosis earlier in 2022.

Based on the initial proof-of-concept success, Hoth intends to initially target mast cell neoplasms to develop HT-KIT, a rare, aggressive cancer with a poor prognosis.

Price Action: HOTH shares are up 111.1% at $1.30 during the market session on the last check Monday.