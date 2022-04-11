IMV's MVP-S Doublet Combo Therapy Shows Encouraging Anti Tumor Activity

IMV Inc IMV announced safety and preliminary efficacy data of the combination of its lead immunotherapy candidate, maveropepimut-S (MVP-S), with Merck & Co Inc's MRK Keytruda (pembrolizumab) from a Phase 2 basket study in advanced, metastatic bladder cancer.
- Seventeen subjects with advanced, metastatic bladder cancer, who on average had received two prior lines of therapy, were enrolled in the study.
- Five out of 17 subjects showed a response (2 confirmed complete responses (CRs) and three additional partial responses).
- Three of these, including both confirmed CRs, had progressed on prior anti-PD-1/L1 therapy.
- Long-term clinical benefit was observed in several subjects, as was an increase in detectable survivin-specific T cells in peripheral blood; one patient remained on treatment after 18 months.
- The combination treatment was well-tolerated, with most adverse events being grade 1 or grade 2.
- Price Action: IMV shares are up 1.47% at $1.38 during the market session on the last check Monday.
