IMV's MVP-S Doublet Combo Therapy Shows Encouraging Anti Tumor Activity

IMV Inc IMV announced safety and preliminary efficacy data of the combination of its lead immunotherapy candidate, maveropepimut-S (MVP-S), with Merck & Co Inc's MRK Keytruda (pembrolizumab) from a Phase 2 basket study in advanced, metastatic bladder cancer.

Seventeen subjects with advanced, metastatic bladder cancer, who on average had received two prior lines of therapy, were enrolled in the study.

Five out of 17 subjects showed a response (2 confirmed complete responses (CRs) and three additional partial responses).

Three of these, including both confirmed CRs, had progressed on prior anti-PD-1/L1 therapy.

Long-term clinical benefit was observed in several subjects, as was an increase in detectable survivin-specific T cells in peripheral blood; one patient remained on treatment after 18 months.

The combination treatment was well-tolerated, with most adverse events being grade 1 or grade 2.

