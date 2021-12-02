 Skip to main content

Codiak's COVID-19 Vaccine Hopeful Shows Potential In Preclinical Study
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 02, 2021 12:06pm   Comments
Codiak BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ: CDAK) announced new preclinical data from its exoVACC exosome-based vaccine platform. 

  • The data showed that the COVID-19 vaccine candidate generated a comprehensive immune response conferring both antibody and T cell-mediated immunity. 
  • The data showed that an exosome carrying the SARS-CoV-2 receptor-binding domain (RBD) induced an antibody response in mice that was 100-fold greater than recombinant or "free" RBD.
  • When a STING agonist was added to the exosome as an adjuvant, the antibody response observed in preclinical studies was further enhanced and comparable to that of human subjects vaccinated twice with an mRNA vaccine against SARS-CoV-2. 
  • The vaccine construct with the STING agonist adjuvant also provided neutralizing antibody responses that effectively neutralized multiple SARS-CoV-2 variants.
  • Also See: Sarepta, Codiak Nix Exosome Therapy Development Pact.
  • Price Action: CDAK shares are down 1.12% at $12.33 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine Preclinical PhaseBiotech News Health Care General

