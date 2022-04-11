Nuvalent Highlights New Data Exhibiting Expanded Preclinical Activity Of NVL-520 In ROS1-Driven Cancers

Nuvalent Inc NUVL announced new data on NVL-520 and NVL-655, central nervous system (CNS)-penetrant kinase inhibitors, at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting.

NVL-520 shows high activity against diverse ROS1 fusion partners tested and induces regression in a ROS1-driven model of glioblastoma harboring GOPC(L)-ROS1.

NVL-655 shows strong activity in diverse preclinical models of ALK-driven cancers, including cholangiocarcinoma, neuroblastoma, lymphoma, and soft-tissue sarcoma.

NVL-655 exhibits activity for diverse ALK oncoproteins among all inhibitors tested, including fusions, point mutations, and partial N-terminal deletions.

NVL-520 is currently in the Phase 1 portion of the Phase 1/2 ARROS-1 study for advanced ROS1-positive NSCLC and other solid tumors.

Nuvalent recently announced the IND clearance for NVL-655 and plans to initiate the Phase 1 portion of the Phase 1/2 ALKOVE-1 study for advanced ALK-positive NSCLC and other solid tumors in Q2 of 2022.

Nuvalent is also advancing a discovery pipeline with plans to nominate two new development candidates in 2022 for ALK IXDN compound mutations and HER2 exon 20 insertions.

Price Action: NUVL shares closed 3.87% higher at $13.15 on Friday