Phio Pharma Shares Shine After Positive PH-894 Preclinical Data At AACR Presentation

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp PHIO has presented new preclinical data for PH-894, a self-delivering RNAi compound targeting the bromodomain-containing protein 4 (BRD4)
- The preclinical data exhibited that PH-894 inhibits tumor growth in both PD-1 inhibition responsive and PD-1 inhibition insensitive models.
- The data will be presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting.
- In both models, after local administration, strong antitumor efficacy was seen in directly treated and distal, untreated tumors.
- Also Read: Phio Pharma Shares Are Moving Higher On INTASYL Preclinical Data At ESMO Presentation.
- Additionally, intratumoral treatment with PH-894 enhanced the antitumor efficacy of systemic anti-PD-1 antibody therapy, not only for the PH-894 locally treated tumors but also for the PH-894 untreated distal tumors.
- In the PD-1 inhibition insensitive model, local PH-894 therapy was shown to be efficacious as a systemic anti-PD-1 antibody treatment and enhanced the antitumor efficacy of anti-PD-1 therapy when used together.
- Price Action: PHIO shares are up 59.9% at $1.45 during the market session on the last check Friday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BriefsPreclinical Phasewhy it's movingBiotechNewsPenny StocksHealth CareMoversTrading IdeasGeneral