Phio Pharma Shares Shine After Positive PH-894 Preclinical Data At AACR Presentation

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp PHIO has presented new preclinical data for PH-894, a self-delivering RNAi compound targeting the bromodomain-containing protein 4 (BRD4)

The preclinical data exhibited that PH-894 inhibits tumor growth in both PD-1 inhibition responsive and PD-1 inhibition insensitive models.

The data will be presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting.

In both models, after local administration, strong antitumor efficacy was seen in directly treated and distal, untreated tumors.

Additionally, intratumoral treatment with PH-894 enhanced the antitumor efficacy of systemic anti-PD-1 antibody therapy, not only for the PH-894 locally treated tumors but also for the PH-894 untreated distal tumors.

In the PD-1 inhibition insensitive model, local PH-894 therapy was shown to be efficacious as a systemic anti-PD-1 antibody treatment and enhanced the antitumor efficacy of anti-PD-1 therapy when used together.

Price Action: PHIO shares are up 59.9% at $1.45 during the market session on the last check Friday.