Phio Pharma Shares Shine After Positive PH-894 Preclinical Data At AACR Presentation

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
April 8, 2022 2:13 PM | 1 min read

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp PHIO has presented new preclinical data for PH-894, a self-delivering RNAi compound targeting the bromodomain-containing protein 4 (BRD4)

  • The preclinical data exhibited that PH-894 inhibits tumor growth in both PD-1 inhibition responsive and PD-1 inhibition insensitive models. 
  • The data will be presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting.
  • In both models, after local administration, strong antitumor efficacy was seen in directly treated and distal, untreated tumors. 
  • Also Read: Phio Pharma Shares Are Moving Higher On INTASYL Preclinical Data At ESMO Presentation.
  • Additionally, intratumoral treatment with PH-894 enhanced the antitumor efficacy of systemic anti-PD-1 antibody therapy, not only for the PH-894 locally treated tumors but also for the PH-894 untreated distal tumors. 
  • In the PD-1 inhibition insensitive model, local PH-894 therapy was shown to be efficacious as a systemic anti-PD-1 antibody treatment and enhanced the antitumor efficacy of anti-PD-1 therapy when used together.
  • Price Action: PHIO shares are up 59.9% at $1.45 during the market session on the last check Friday. 

