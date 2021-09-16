Phio Pharma Shares Are Moving Higher On INTASYL Preclinical Data At ESMO Presentation
- Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ: PHIO) has announced preclinical results from a new study of a self-delivering RNAi (INTASYL) therapeutic platform.
- The data were presented at the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2021.
- The study was performed to show the synergistic activity of co-targeting PD-1 and BRD4 with one INTASYL formulation (PH-3861) in a preclinical in vivo hepatocellular carcinoma (liver cancer) model.
- The results show that up to 83% of the animals treated with PH-3861 had a complete response at low doses.
- The treatment induced a durable and specific systemic antitumor immune response without requiring further treatment.
- Price Action: PHIO stock is up 18.80% at $2.34 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
