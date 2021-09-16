 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Phio Pharma Shares Are Moving Higher On INTASYL Preclinical Data At ESMO Presentation
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 16, 2021 8:08am   Comments
Share:
Phio Pharma Shares Are Moving Higher On INTASYL Preclinical Data At ESMO Presentation
  • Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ: PHIO) has announced preclinical results from a new study of a self-delivering RNAi (INTASYL) therapeutic platform.
  • The data were presented at the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2021.
  • The study was performed to show the synergistic activity of co-targeting PD-1 and BRD4 with one INTASYL formulation (PH-3861) in a preclinical in vivo hepatocellular carcinoma (liver cancer) model. 
  • The results show that up to 83% of the animals treated with PH-3861 had a complete response at low doses.
  • The treatment induced a durable and specific systemic antitumor immune response without requiring further treatment.
  • Related Link: Phio Pharma's PH-762 Shows Encouraging Antitumor Efficacy In Preclinical Studies.
  • Price Action: PHIO stock is up 18.80% at $2.34 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
  • Check out our coverage of the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress (ESMO21)

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PHIO)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Leap, Phio, Silverback Among Early Movers On Oncology Conference Presentations, Aerie Slumps On Mixed Data, Axsome Commences Phase 3 Sleep Disorder Study
20 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: AzurRx Jumps On Data, Agios' Regulatory Application For Mitapivat Accepted For Priority Review, FDA Nod For GlaxoSmithKline
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Lilly Reorganizes Business Units In Neuroscience Focus, Helius Medical Spikes On Breakthrough Designation, Ra Medical Sells Dermatology Business
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Penny Stocks Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com