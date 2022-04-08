QQQ
Amphastar's Generic Ganirelix Acetate Injection Scores FDA Approval

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
April 8, 2022 9:29 AM | 1 min read
  • The FDA has approved Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc's AMPH Abbreviated New Drug Application for Ganirelix Acetate Injection, 250mg/0.5mL in a prefilled syringe. 
  • Ganirelix acetate injection is indicated to inhibit premature luteinizing hormone (LH) surges in women undergoing controlled ovarian hyperstimulation. 
  • The FDA determined Amphastar's ganirelix is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to Organon & Co's OGN Ganirelix Acetate Injection.
  • According to IQVIA, the U.S. brand and generic sales for ganirelix acetate injection were approximately $89 million for the 12 months ended December 31, 2021.
  • Amphastar plans to launch its Ganirelix Acetate Injection during the second quarter of 2022.
  • The Company currently has four ANDAs on file with the FDA targeting products with a market size of approximately $3.9 billion, three biosimilar products in development targeting products with a market size of roughly $13 billion, and eight generic products in development targeting products with a market size of approximately $12 billion. 
  • Price Action: AMPH shares are down 0.11% at $40.12 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.

