Pfizer Beefs Up Its RSV Antiviral Portfolio With $525M ReViral Acquisition

Pfizer Inc PFE has agreed to acquire ReViral Ltd, a privately held, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel antiviral therapeutics for the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

Pfizer will pay up to $525 million, including upfront and development milestones.

If successful, Pfizer believes annual revenue for these programs has the potential to reach or exceed $1.5 billion.

Related: Pfizer's RSV Vaccine Candidate Receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy Tag For Prevention of RSV In Older Adults.

Pfizer's RSV Vaccine Candidate Receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy Tag For Prevention of RSV In Older Adults. ReViral has a portfolio that includes sisunatovir, an orally administered inhibitor designed to block the fusion of the RSV virus to the host cell.

Sisunatovir significantly reduced viral load in a phase 2 RSV human challenge study in healthy adults and is currently in phase 2 clinical development in infants.

The development program for sisunatovir is expected to continue in both adult and pediatric populations.

A second program is focused on the inhibition of RSV replication by targeting the viral N protein. The lead candidate in this program is currently in phase 1 clinical development.

Price Action: PFE shares are up 2.63% at $54.26 during the market session on the last check Thursday.