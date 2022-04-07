QQQ
Pfizer Beefs Up Its RSV Antiviral Portfolio With $525M ReViral Acquisition

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
April 7, 2022 10:46 AM | 1 min read

Pfizer Inc PFE has agreed to acquire ReViral Ltd, a privately held, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel antiviral therapeutics for the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

  • Pfizer will pay up to $525 million, including upfront and development milestones. 
  • If successful, Pfizer believes annual revenue for these programs has the potential to reach or exceed $1.5 billion. 
  • Related: Pfizer's RSV Vaccine Candidate Receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy Tag For Prevention of RSV In Older Adults.
  • ReViral has a portfolio that includes sisunatovir, an orally administered inhibitor designed to block the fusion of the RSV virus to the host cell. 
  • Sisunatovir significantly reduced viral load in a phase 2 RSV human challenge study in healthy adults and is currently in phase 2 clinical development in infants. 
  • The development program for sisunatovir is expected to continue in both adult and pediatric populations.
  • A second program is focused on the inhibition of RSV replication by targeting the viral N protein. The lead candidate in this program is currently in phase 1 clinical development.
  • Price Action: PFE shares are up 2.63% at $54.26 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

