Adverum Moves Forward With IND Amendment For ADVM-022 Phase 2 Trial In Wet AMD

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc ADVM received feedback via a Type C meeting written response from the FDA regarding its planned Phase 2 trial of ADVM-022 in wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).

Adverum requested the FDA's feedback to align with the regulatory agency before filing the Investigational New Drug (IND) amendment for the Phase 2 trial.

The trial is designed to evaluate the 2 X 10^11 vg/eye dose, a new, lower 6 X 10^10 vg/eye dose of ADVM-022, and new enhanced prophylactic steroid regimens, including new enhanced prophylactic steroid regimens, local steroids, and a combination of local and systemic steroids.

The company expects to complete the IND amendment process to enable the initiation of the Phase 2 trial of ADVM-022 in wet AMD in mid-2022.

Patient dosing in the trial to start in Q3 of 2022.

Price Action: ADVM shares closed 3.13% higher at $1.32 during after-hours trading on Wednesday.