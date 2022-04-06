Rhythm Pharma Shares Fall After Modifications To Setmelanotide Trials In Rare Diseases of Obesity

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc RYTM will modify its Phase 3 EMANATE and ongoing Phase 2 DAYBREAK trials of setmelanotide in rare genetic diseases of obesity

Recent FDA feedback indicated that additional clinical trials to support potential registration for non-rare patient populations would likely be required.

Hence, Rhythm eliminated a fifth sub-study intended to evaluate setmelanotide in patients with a PCSK1 N221D variant.

The EMANATE trial now includes four independent sub-studies evaluating setmelanotide in obesity due to a heterozygous variant of the POMC/PCSK1 genes, LEPR gene, SRC1 gene, and the SH2B1 gene.

Rhythm estimates that patients with rare variants in these genes represent a potential addressable U.S. population of approximately 53,000.

The first patient in EMANATE trial has been enrolled.

Rhythm anticipates 12-18 months to enroll approximately 400 patients in the EMANATE trial.

In the Phase 2 DAYBREAK trial, Rhythm modified enrollment criteria to focus initially on rare variants associated with 10 prioritized MC4R-relevant genes.

The Company decided to pause the enrollment of patients with variants in additional MC4R pathway genes.

Rhythm began enrolling DAYBREAK in January 2022. The trial will now enroll approximately 100 to 200 patients.

Price Action: RYTM shares are up 16.8% at $9.75 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.