 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Shares Are Falling Today
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2022 2:06pm   Comments
Share:
Why Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Shares Are Falling Today
  • The FDA has extended the review period for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: RYTM) supplemental marketing application for Imcivree (setmelanotide) for obesity and control of hunger with Bardet-Biedl Syndrome (BBS) or Alström syndrome. 
  • The Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date has been revised to June 16, 2022, from March 16.
  • FDA requested additional subgroup analyses of the clinical efficacy data from Rhythm's Phase 3 pivotal trial in BBS and Alström syndrome. 
  • No new data were requested. The additional information has been deemed a 'major amendment' to the sNDA, which requires extra time to review. 
  • Related: Rhythm Pharma's Highlights Interim Setmelanotide Data In Long Term Genetic Disorder Trial.
  • The major amendment did not include any information relating to the safety or manufacturing of setmelanotide.
  • Rhythm also withdrew Alström syndrome indication from its pending Type II variation application to the European Medicines Agency for setmelanotide for obesity and control of hunger in adult & pediatric patients six years of age and older with BBS. 
  • The Company continues to evaluate the next steps relative to seeking marketing authorization for use in patients with Alström syndrome in the European Union.
  • Price Action: RYTM shares are down 13.30% at $7.26 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RYTM)

60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 17, 2022
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Rhythm Pharma's Highlights Interim Setmelanotide Data In Long Term Genetic Disorder Trial
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech News Health Care Small Cap FDA Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com