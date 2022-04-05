Allergan Shares Topline Data For Twice Daily Vuity (Pilocarpine) In Blurry Vision Study

- Allergan, an AbbVie Inc ABBV company, announced topline data from Phase 3 VIRGO trial evaluating Vuity (pilocarpine HCl ophthalmic solution) 1.25% in adults with presbyopia, age-related blurry near vision.
- The study met its primary efficacy endpoint, improving near vision without compromising distance vision at Hour 9 (3 hours after the second drop) on Day 14.
- The trial was assessed twice-daily administration of Vuity.
- Additional details of this trial will be presented at future medical congresses. It will serve as the basis for a supplemental marketing application submission for an optional twice-daily administration to the FDA in Q2 of 2022.
- Approved by the FDA in October 2021 for once-daily use, Vuity is the first and only eye drop to treat age-related blurry near vision in adults.
- A statistically significant proportion of participants treated with VUITY twice daily gained three lines (the ability to read three additional lines on a near vision chart) or more in mesopic (low light), high contrast, binocular Distance Corrected Near Visual Acuity (DCNVA) with no more than 5-letter loss in low light Corrected Distance Visual Acuity (CDVA) versus the vehicle (placebo).
