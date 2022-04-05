EXCLUSIVE: Sunshine Biopharma's Newly Designed mRNA Molecules Effective Against Multidrug Resistant Cancer Cells

Oncology and antiviral drugs focused Sunshine Biopharma Inc SBFM has said that two of its newly designed mRNA molecules can effectively destroy cancer cells grown in culture.

What Happened: The cytotoxicity tests were performed on various cancer cells, including multidrug-resistant breast cancer cells, ovarian adenocarcinoma cells, and pancreatic cancer cells.

Toxicity studies using non-transformed (normal) human cells (HMEC cells) showed that these mRNA molecules had little or no cytotoxic effects.

Why It’s Important: These new mRNA molecules are readily adaptable for delivery to patients using the mRNA vaccine technology. Sunshine Biopharma anticipates filing a patent application in connection with these results soon.

“The potential use of mRNA to treat cancer opens the door to many possibilities for patients, including convenience, reduced toxicity, and enhanced efficacy,” said Dr. Steve Slilaty, CEO.

Sunshine Biopharma is working on developing a treatment for COVID-19 and has completed the synthesis of four potential inhibitors of PLpro.

The Company is currently advancing SBFM-PL4 in collaboration with the University of Georgia, College of Pharmacy.

Additionally, Sunshine is developing Adva-27a, an anti-cancer compound.

Clinical trials for Pancreatic Cancer indication are planned to be conducted at McGill University’s Jewish General Hospital in Canada.

Price Action: SBFM shares closed 1.31% lower at $2.26 on Monday.