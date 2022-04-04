Merck Expands Elkton Manufacturing Facility To Boost HPV Vaccine Supply

by

Merck & Co Inc MRK has invested in manufacturing and recently expanded its vaccines manufacturing facility in Elkton, VA.

has invested in manufacturing and recently expanded its vaccines manufacturing facility in Elkton, VA. The Company completed the construction of 120,000 square feet and added 150 new jobs to increase further the capacity and supply of its human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccines.

"Through our long-term agreement with UNICEF, we plan to provide 91.5 million doses of our HPV vaccines for use in Gavi-supported countries from 2021-2025, and we have offered additional doses beyond that agreement as needed to help meet growing demand," said Priya Agrawal, global lead for HPV Vaccines at Merck.

In 2019, Merck committed more than $1 billion to expand production capacity at existing manufacturing facilities and build new facilities.

to expand production capacity at existing manufacturing facilities and build new facilities. Merck has nearly doubled the supply of HPV vaccines from 2017-to 2020.

Merck expects the supply of its HPV vaccines to double again between 2020 and 2023 as the Company continues to expand capacity at existing facilities and as new facilities come online.

Price Action: MRK shares are down 0.22% at $83.34 during the market session on the last check Monday.

