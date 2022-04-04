Wave Life Sciences Jump As Low Doses of WVE-004 Lowers Disease Biomarker In Neurological Indications

Wave Life Sciences Ltd's WVE FOCUS-C9 study of WVE-004 shows reductions of poly(GP) dipeptide repeat proteins in cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) with low, single doses of WVE-004.
- The Phase 1b/2a trial is assessing WVE-004 in C9orf72-associated amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (C9-ALS) and frontotemporal dementia (C9-FTD).
- Poly(GP) is a key C9-ALS/C9-FTD disease biomarker that, when reduced in CSF, indicates WVE-004's engagement of target in the brain and spinal cord.
- Reductions in poly(GP) were observed across all active treatment groups (10 mg, n=2 patients; 30 mg, n=4 patients; 60 mg, n=3 patients), reaching statistical significance versus placebo (n=3 patients) after single 30 mg doses, with a 34% reduction in poly(GP) at day 85.
- At the analysis time, none of the patients dosed with 60 mg had reached day 85.
- The poly(GP) reduction in the 30 mg single dose cohort does not appear to have plateaued.
- Thus Wave will extend the observation period to around six months to identify the maximum reduction of poly(GP) and duration of effect of low single doses.
- The FOCUS-C9 trial has been adapted to include additional patients receiving 20 mg and 30 mg single doses of WVE-004.
- Adverse events (AEs) were balanced across treatment groups, including placebo, and mostly mild to moderate intensity.
- Dosing in a multidose cohort at 10 mg monthly is also well underway, and additional single and multidose data are expected throughout 2022.
- Price Action: WVE shares are up 21.2% at $2.46 during the market session on the last check Monday.
