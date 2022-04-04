Wave Life Sciences Jump As Low Doses of WVE-004 Lowers Disease Biomarker In Neurological Indications

Wave Life Sciences Ltd's WVE FOCUS-C9 study of WVE-004 shows reductions of poly(GP) dipeptide repeat proteins in cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) with low, single doses of WVE-004.

The Phase 1b/2a trial is assessing WVE-004 in C9orf72-associated amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (C9-ALS) and frontotemporal dementia (C9-FTD).

Poly(GP) is a key C9-ALS/C9-FTD disease biomarker that, when reduced in CSF, indicates WVE-004's engagement of target in the brain and spinal cord.

Reductions in poly(GP) were observed across all active treatment groups (10 mg, n=2 patients; 30 mg, n=4 patients; 60 mg, n=3 patients), reaching statistical significance versus placebo (n=3 patients) after single 30 mg doses, with a 34% reduction in poly(GP) at day 85.

At the analysis time, none of the patients dosed with 60 mg had reached day 85.

The poly(GP) reduction in the 30 mg single dose cohort does not appear to have plateaued.

Thus Wave will extend the observation period to around six months to identify the maximum reduction of poly(GP) and duration of effect of low single doses.

The FOCUS-C9 trial has been adapted to include additional patients receiving 20 mg and 30 mg single doses of WVE-004.

Adverse events (AEs) were balanced across treatment groups, including placebo, and mostly mild to moderate intensity.

Dosing in a multidose cohort at 10 mg monthly is also well underway, and additional single and multidose data are expected throughout 2022.

Price Action: WVE shares are up 21.2% at $2.46 during the market session on the last check Monday.