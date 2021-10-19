Wave Life Sciences, Takeda Discontinue Research On Preclinical CNS Programs
- Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ: WVE) has amended its ongoing collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE: TAK) to discontinue discovery & research of preclinical programs for central nervous system (CNS) indications over a four-year research term.
- Under terms of the amendment, Takeda will pay Wave $22.5 million for collaboration-related research and preclinical expenses.
- The amendment allows Wave to advance or partner CNS programs, including those using ADAR editing, outside of the three specified targets, part of the ongoing late-stage collaboration between the companies.
- The late-stage component of the original collaboration led by Wave remains unchanged, including Takeda's option to co-develop and co-commercialize CNS therapies for three targets.
- Should Takeda opt-in on any of these programs, Wave would receive an opt-in payment and lead manufacturing and joint clinical co-development activities.
- Takeda would lead joint co-commercial activities in the U.S. and all commercial activities outside of the U.S.
- The Companies would 50:50 share the global costs and potential profits, and Wave is eligible to receive development and commercial milestone payments.
- Price Action: WVE shares closed 4.32% higher at $4.83 during after-hours trading on Monday.
