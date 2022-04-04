QQQ
See Why Did FDA Extend Review Period For Alnylam's Vutrisiran In Amyloidosis

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
April 4, 2022 12:11 PM | 1 min read
  • The FDA has extended the review timeline for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc's ALNY marketing application for vutrisiran for transthyretin-mediated (ATTR) amyloidosis.
  • The updated Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date is July 14.
  • The FDA needs additional time to review newly added information related to the new secondary packaging and labeling facility for investigational RNAi therapeutic.
  • Alnylam's third-party secondary packaging and labeling facility was recently inspected, and the inspection requires classification for the FDA to take action on the vutrisiran application.
  • Related: Alnylam' Reveals Detailed 18-Month Data From Vutrisiran Trial In Inherited Disease.
  • The inspection observations were not directly related to vutrisiran. 
  • To minimize delays to approval, Alnylam has identified a new facility to pack and label vutrisiran and submitted an amendment to the agency.
  • The FDA has requested no additional clinical data.
  • Vutrisiran is also under review by the European Medicines Agency, the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency, and the Japanese Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency. 
  • Price Action: ALNY shares are down 3.40% at $163.54 during the market session on the last check Monday.

