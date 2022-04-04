QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Lexicon Touts New Favorable Data On Sotaglifozin Cardio Data

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
April 4, 2022 9:15 AM | 1 min read
  • At the American College of Cardiology, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc LXRX highlighted a new data analysis from the SCORED Phase 3 trial of sotagliflozin in Type 2 diabetes and kidney disease patients.
  • Sotagliflozin significantly reduced major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) of cardiovascular death, non-fatal myocardial infarction, and non-fatal stroke compared to placebo.
  • Also See: Lexicon Announces Loan Facility Of $150M With Oxford Finance To Support Sotagliflozin Commercialization.
  • A follow-up analysis of the trial revealed consistent reductions in major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) in two subgroups —a 21% reduction in MACE in patients with cardiovascular disease and a 26% reduction in MACE in those without CVD.
  • In February, Lexicon pulled back a submission for approval in Type 2 diabetes patients with heart failure. That came on top of an FDA rejection for sotagliflozin in 2019 in Type 1 diabetes.
  • Price Action: LXRX shares are up 3.11% at $2.32 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BiotechnologyBriefsHealth CarePhase 3 TrialBiotechNewsPenny StocksHealth CareSmall CapGeneral