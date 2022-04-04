Lexicon Touts New Favorable Data On Sotaglifozin Cardio Data

by

At the American College of Cardiology, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc LXRX highlighted a new data analysis from the SCORED Phase 3 trial of sotagliflozin in Type 2 diabetes and kidney disease patients.

Lexicon Announces Loan Facility Of $150M With Oxford Finance To Support Sotagliflozin Commercialization. A follow-up analysis of the trial revealed consistent reductions in major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) in two subgroups —a 21% reduction in MACE in patients with cardiovascular disease and a 26% reduction in MACE in those without CVD.

In February, Lexicon pulled back a submission for approval in Type 2 diabetes patients with heart failure. That came on top of an FDA rejection for sotagliflozin in 2019 in Type 1 diabetes.

Price Action: LXRX shares are up 3.11% at $2.32 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

