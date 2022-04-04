ImmunityBio Expects To Submit US Application For VesAnktiva In Bladder Cancer This Month

ImmunityBio Inc IBRX achieved a significant milestone with over 80 subjects in the QUILT-3.032 study completing at least 12 months of follow-up as of January 14.
- QUILT-3.032 is evaluating VesAnktiva plus BCG in subjects with BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer carcinoma in situ (NMIBC CIS).
- All data have been locked and analyzed.
- The results continue to demonstrate a sustained clinically meaningful benefit.
- The U.S. marketing application has been compiled and, following final quality review, is expected to be submitted to the FDA this month.
- The FDA granted Fast Track Designation to the pivotal trial based on Phase 1 data.
- "With 71% of the participants in this study having a complete response and a median duration of response of 26.6 months, we believe we have a clinically meaningful therapeutic alternative for patients suffering from NMIBC in which the only option remaining is total cystectomy," said Patrick Soon-Shiong, Executive Chairman and Global Chief Scientific and Medical Officer
- Price Action: IBRX shares closed 4.13% higher at $6.05 during after-hours trading on Friday.
