ImmunityBio Expects To Submit US Application For VesAnktiva In Bladder Cancer This Month

ImmunityBio Inc IBRX achieved a significant milestone with over 80 subjects in the QUILT-3.032 study completing at least 12 months of follow-up as of January 14.

QUILT-3.032 is evaluating VesAnktiva plus BCG in subjects with BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer carcinoma in situ (NMIBC CIS).

All data have been locked and analyzed.

The results continue to demonstrate a sustained clinically meaningful benefit.

Also See: ImmunityBio's Ankitva Shows 100% Survival At Two Years In Bladder Cancer Setting.

ImmunityBio's Ankitva Shows 100% Survival At Two Years In Bladder Cancer Setting. The U.S. marketing application has been compiled and, following final quality review, is expected to be submitted to the FDA this month.

The FDA granted Fast Track Designation to the pivotal trial based on Phase 1 data.

"With 71% of the participants in this study having a complete response and a median duration of response of 26.6 months, we believe we have a clinically meaningful therapeutic alternative for patients suffering from NMIBC in which the only option remaining is total cystectomy," said Patrick Soon-Shiong, Executive Chairman and Global Chief Scientific and Medical Officer

Price Action: IBRX shares closed 4.13% higher at $6.05 during after-hours trading on Friday.